America 250: Great Seal of the United States and authentication

How do we know something is truly what it claims to be? In modern cybersecurity, tools such as multifactor authentication verify identity and keep impostors at bay.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Knox Systems is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

How do we know something is truly what it claims to be? In modern cybersecurity, tools such as multifactor authentication verify identity and keep impostors at bay. Long before digital systems needed protection, the United States created a physical symbol that served much the same purpose: a way to guarantee the authenticity of important communications and protect the nation from fraud. That symbol is the Great Seal of the United States.

The Great Seal appears on official documents to authenticate presidential signatures and formal actions of the federal government. Treaties, proclamations, appointments and communications between heads of state all bear the imprint of this emblem. According to the National Museum of American Diplomacy, the idea for such a seal arose almost immediately after independence was declared. On July 4, 1776, just hours after adopting the Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress appointed a committee to design a seal that would represent the new nation and validate its most critical documents. Creating this national identifier proved to be a lengthy process, and it was not until 1782 that Congress approved the final design.

The finished seal contains rich layers of symbolism that express the strength, unity and independent identity of the United States. At its center is an American eagle, which the Museum says was chosen for its association with courage and sovereignty. In one talon, the eagle holds an olive branch to signify peace; in the other, a bundle of arrows representing the nation’s readiness to defend itself. The eagle’s gaze is deliberately fixed on the olive branch, a reminder that while the country possesses the power to wage war, it prefers the path of peace. One feature that appeared early in the design process and persisted through every revision was the motto E Pluribus Unum, meaning Out of Many, One.

The Museum also points out that the number 13 appears repeatedly throughout the seal. It is represented in the arrows, in the stripes of the shield across the eagle’s breast and in the constellation of stars above the eagle’s head. The constellation symbolizes a new state joining the community of sovereign nations, shining among them with distinct identity and purpose. The use of color also echoes the American flag, reinforcing themes of national unity and shared identity.

The Great Seal was first used officially on Sept. 16, 1782, on a document granting George Washington the authority to negotiate with the British for the exchange and better treatment of prisoners of war, according to the State Department. It says Thomas Jefferson later became the first Secretary of State to hold custody of the seal. The National Museum of American Diplomacy says that in keeping with European diplomatic tradition of the time, important documents often carried pendant seals — wax impressions set in ornate silver or gilded boxes called skippets. These containers were attached to the document with heavy cords and tassels, adding ceremonial weight to the authentication.

Today, the State Department says it affixes roughly three thousand Great Seals each year to official documents. The seal also appears in a decorative capacity on military uniform buttons, plaques and the entrances of embassies and consulates around the world. Federal law strictly protects the seal’s integrity: Title 18 of the U.S. Code prohibits using its likeness in any medium intended to falsely imply government endorsement or approval. Despite its widespread symbolic presence, only one authorized Great Seal exists for official use — a reminder that even in an age of digital verification, the nation continues to rely on a trusted, singular emblem of authenticity.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.