Weather advisory for DC area; heat index could reach 109

WASHINGTON — A heat advisory is in effect Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for much of the D.C. area. The heat index could hit 109.

Storm Team 4’s Lauryn Ricketts says daytime highs for Friday will reach 100 degrees, accompanied by heat and humidity. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon but the weekend is more likely to see precipitation.

Weekend temperatures will stay in the upper 90s, with a high heat index of 105 or more.

Friday forecast

It will be mostly sunny, muggy and warm, with a few isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will reach the 70s, and it will be partly cloudy and sticky.

Staying safe in hot weather

Any time the heat index is over 100, it can be dangerous to be outside. Experts warn area residents to stay “heat smart”:

Limit strenuous outdoor activities

Don’t leave kids or pets in a closed car

Drink more water

Drink less caffeine and alcohol

Check on senior friends and neighbors

Take frequent breaks

Get medical help if you stop sweating

Adults should take corrective action, and children should seek help, if they feel nauseous, their face feels like it’s burning or they have muscle cramps

Make sure outdoor pets have ample shade and water

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has specific recommendations for the symptoms of heat exhaustion and the even-more-serious heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion

Nausea or vomiting

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Heavy sweating

Fainting

Under those circumstances, you should move to a cooler location, loosen your clothes, lie down, apply wet, cool cloth to as much of your body as possible and sip water. If you continue to vomit, seek medical help right away.

Heat stroke

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Fast and strong pulse

Possible unconsciousness

Services

Trash and recycling services will begin collecting at 6 a.m. starting on Wednesday, July 19 until Friday, July 21.

Anytime the temperature is expected to be over 90 degrees in the city, the D.C. Department of Public Works begins trash and recycling collections starting at 6 a.m. to keep their crews safe and avoid any environmental issues.

