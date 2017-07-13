501.5
Dangerous heat for DC area: What you need to know

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP July 13, 2017 5:36 am 07/13/2017 05:36am
WASHINGTON — There’s unlikely to be much “fun in the sun” Thursday for the D.C. area. Instead, it’s going to be a dangerous day for many.

Blazing sunshine and oppressive humidity are forecast to bake the region. Highs will be 92-99 but the heat index could cause temperatures to reach a thermometer-busting 108.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Don’t let hot weather kill you: Avoiding potentially fatal heat-related illness
Relief is unlikely. While there is the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm Thursday afternoon, chances of rain rest at a 20 percent.

Experts warn area residents to stay “heat smart”:

  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities
  • Drink more water
  • Drink less caffeine and alcohol
  • Check on senior friends and neighbors
  • Make sure outdoor pets have ample shade and water

Thursday will also give daily records a run for their money.

Those records are 100 at Reagan National, 99 at BWI-Marshall and 97 at Dulles.

The sweltering heat won’t leave D.C. until Friday night, when a cold front is projected to reach the I-95 corridor.

