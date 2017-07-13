Dangerous heat for DC area: What you need to know

WASHINGTON — There’s unlikely to be much “fun in the sun” Thursday for the D.C. area. Instead, it’s going to be a dangerous day for many.

Blazing sunshine and oppressive humidity are forecast to bake the region. Highs will be 92-99 but the heat index could cause temperatures to reach a thermometer-busting 108.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Relief is unlikely. While there is the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm Thursday afternoon, chances of rain rest at a 20 percent.

Experts warn area residents to stay “heat smart”:

Limit strenuous outdoor activities

Drink more water

Drink less caffeine and alcohol

Check on senior friends and neighbors

Make sure outdoor pets have ample shade and water

Thursday will also give daily records a run for their money.

Those records are 100 at Reagan National, 99 at BWI-Marshall and 97 at Dulles.

The sweltering heat won’t leave D.C. until Friday night, when a cold front is projected to reach the I-95 corridor.

