WASHINGTON — As the national anthem rang through FedEx Field, D.C.’s football team released a statement on bringing unity, civility and respect.

Several players of the Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders knelt during the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while linking hands with players who were standing up.

A statement from the Washington Redskins. pic.twitter.com/GsCMfWTZ7T — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 25, 2017

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.