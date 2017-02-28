Redskins place exclusive franchise tag on Kirk Cousins

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have placed an exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins.

This is the second consecutive off season that the team has franchise tagged the quarterback.

The exclusive tag means that Cousins is not allowed to negotiate with other teams.

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or the quarterback will play the season under the tag and earn $24 million.

Cousins became the starter at the end of August 2015 after the team made the decision to move on from Robert Griffin III. Cousins was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 draft and was a backup his first three years.

