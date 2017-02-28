2:17 pm, February 28, 2017
Redskins place exclusive franchise tag on Kirk Cousins

By George Wallace | @GWallaceWTOP February 28, 2017 1:39 pm 02/28/2017 01:39pm
Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins looks on after the New York Giants defeated the Washington Redskins 19-10 at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have placed an exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins.

This is the second consecutive off season that the team has franchise tagged the quarterback.

The exclusive tag means that Cousins is not allowed to negotiate with other teams.

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or the quarterback will play the season under the tag and earn $24 million.

Cousins became the starter at the end of August 2015 after the team made the decision to move on from Robert Griffin III. Cousins was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 draft and was a backup his first three years.

