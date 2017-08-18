501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Manassas cancels its planned…

Manassas cancels its planned ‘Civil War Weekend’

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 18, 2017 4:21 pm 08/18/2017 04:21pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A Virginia city is canceling a planned “Civil War Weekend” in the wake of last week’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The city of Manassas issued a statement Friday announcing the Civil War Weekend planned for Aug. 25-27, has been canceled. The city said its leaders are saddened by recent violence and want to avoid making the situation worse.

Related Stories

“Recent events have ignited passions in this country surrounding the Civil War and the symbols representing it,” the statement said, noting the move was for the “the safety of our residents, visitors and reenactors.”

Last week, hundreds of protesters gathered in Charlottesville to decry a gathering of white supremacists to rally against plans to remove a Confederate statue. A woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Photos: White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally ended with three people killed, as violence erupted between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.
Topics:
charlottesville civil war Civil War Weekend Confederate statues Latest News Local News manassas Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?