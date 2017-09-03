501.5
Slick pavement causes 5 crashes in Montgomery County

By Reem Nadeem September 3, 2017 10:21 am 09/03/2017 10:21am
WASHINGTON — Slick pavement is blamed for causing five crashes on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

The first crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue. While first responders were at the scene of the first crash, another car struck a fire truck.

Two people were taken to an area hospital.

Three other crashes happened shortly after. One crash occurred at Old Georgetown Road, another at Rockville Pike and another at Clara Barton Parkway.

State highway trucks are putting down sand to improve traction on the slick roads, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue’s Pete Piringer.

