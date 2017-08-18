Weekend Metro work: Latest 24/7 shutdown ends Monday morning

WASHINGTON — The tail end of the latest round-the-clock Metro shutdown and a separate single-tracking zone slow Metro riders this weekend.

Green Line shutdown

The south end of the Green Line is shut down through Sunday night.

The Branch Avenue and Suitland stations have been closed since Aug. 5. Naylor Road is also closed Saturday and Sunday as part of the major track work.

Shuttle buses are available, or riders can drive to Southern Avenue or other Metro stations to get around the work.

All three stations are scheduled to reopen in time for Monday morning’s commute.

Red Line single-tracking

Red Line trains are scheduled to share a single track downtown this weekend between Judiciary Square and Farragut North.

Trains are scheduled every 20 minutes on the Red Line Saturday and Sunday, but there could be additional delays. Green Line trains between Greenbelt and Southern Avenue, and Yellow Line trains between Huntington and Fort Totten, are not scheduled to be slowed by any track work, and could provide an alternative.

The Blue, Orange and Silver lines are also scheduled to have normal weekend service.

