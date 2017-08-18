More supervision planned at key Metro stations as DC goes back to school

WASHINGTON — Expect to see more supervision at key Metro stations next week as D.C. public school students go back to class.

As part of the District’s Back to School Safety Campaign, Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to announce Friday that the city and Metro Transit Police have partnered to “increase adult supervision” at a number of Metro stations and a major bus corridor.

D.C. public school students return to class Monday.

The District government pays for all 70,000 or so students in public and public charter schools to ride Metrorail, Metrobus and the D.C. Circulator during the school year. Students or their families must register the student’s DC One Card (school identification), so it can be used to tap in and tap out of the Metro system.

Metro is stepping up overall efforts to get even those entitled to free rides to tap in and tap out, to better track ridership and crack down on fare evasion.

Where the extra supervision is planned

The Safe Passage Program will include additional watchful adult eyes along the Good Hope Road Southeast corridor, and on the rail system at:

Transfer stations

Gallery Place-Chinatown

L’Enfant Plaza

Green/Yellow Lines

Georgia Avenue

Columbia Heights

Anacostia

Red Line

Brookland-CUA

Rhode Island Avenue

NoMa-Gallaudet

Orange Line

Minnesota Avenue

Over the last two years, Metro Transit Police have attempted a number of changes to deal with safety concerns tied to teenage riders and others across the system.

