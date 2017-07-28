501.5
Stretches of Red and Yellow Lilnes closed this weekend

By Patrick Roth July 28, 2017 9:50 pm 07/28/2017 09:50pm
WASHINGTON — For the third straight weekend, Metro will close stretches of the Yellow and Red lines July 29 through July 30.

On the Red Line, there will be no trains between Friendship Heights and Grosvenor-Strathmore. Shuttle buses will be available between the two stations.

Again on the Red Line, the Medical Center and Bethesda stations will be closed.

On the Yellow Line, trains will only run between Huntington and Reagan National Airport. There will be no trains between Reagan National and D.C. Passengers can still use the Blue Line to travel between Reagan National, Pentagon and D.C.

The good news for Red and Yellow Line riders is that after this weekend, there is only one more weekend of scheduled work. The bad news is that next weekend’s scheduled work on Metro will affect a lot more lines.

The severe weather that hit the D.C. area Friday will continue through Saturday. Keep in mind that flooding could close several local roads.

Visit WTOP’s traffic page for the latest updates and listen to live traffic reports every 10 minutes on 103.5 FM or stream online.

