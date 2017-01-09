10:55 am, January 9, 2017
Va. delegate urges Metro compact changes

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith January 9, 2017 10:43 am
WASHINGTON — Virginia could begin a push to make detailed changes to the compact that defines how Metro is managed and funded.

The resolution introduced in the House of Delegates by Del. Jim LeMunyon, R-Oak Hill, would ask the governor to “engage in discussions” with Maryland and the District aimed at specific improvements to Metro’s governance, financing and operations.

Among the specific issues referenced in the resolution are: the size of the Metro Board and the qualifications of its members; whether binding arbitration used for labor discussions in order to prevent strikes should be removed; financial changes to address the costs of operations and a $2.5 billion unfunded pension and other post-employment benefits liability.

The resolution would not require any changes to the compact, but rather would direct any negotiations.

