Va. delegate urges Metro compact changes

WASHINGTON — Virginia could begin a push to make detailed changes to the compact that defines how Metro is managed and funded.

The resolution introduced in the House of Delegates by Del. Jim LeMunyon, R-Oak Hill, would ask the governor to “engage in discussions” with Maryland and the District aimed at specific improvements to Metro’s governance, financing and operations.

Among the specific issues referenced in the resolution are: the size of the Metro Board and the qualifications of its members; whether binding arbitration used for labor discussions in order to prevent strikes should be removed; financial changes to address the costs of operations and a $2.5 billion unfunded pension and other post-employment benefits liability.

The resolution would not require any changes to the compact, but rather would direct any negotiations.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments