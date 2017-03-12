2:13 pm, March 12, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Due to the looming winter storm, MetroAccess service will be suspended as of 4 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday.

Sprawl & Crawl

Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » MetroAccess service suspended due…

MetroAccess service suspended due to storm

By Tiffany Arnold | @TiffanyMArnold March 12, 2017 2:02 pm 03/12/2017 02:02pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Due to the looming winter storm, MetroAccess service will be suspended as of 4 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday.

Related Stories

Metro said service was suspended because of expected road conditions. It is the first disruption in public transit services tied to the incoming snow.

A major storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing the threat of nearly a foot of snow to some places in the D.C. region. A large portion of the area is under a winter storm watch, according to the National Weather Service.

In its announcement Sunday, Metro said service would be restored “when it is safe to do so.”

Metro also said Metrobus service changes could come closer to the storm.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Local News metro metroaccess public transportation snow Sprawl & Crawl Tracking Metro 24/7 Traffic winter storm wmata
Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » MetroAccess service suspended due…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Sprawl & Crawl