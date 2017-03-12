MetroAccess service suspended due to storm

WASHINGTON — Due to the looming winter storm, MetroAccess service will be suspended as of 4 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday.

Metro said service was suspended because of expected road conditions. It is the first disruption in public transit services tied to the incoming snow.

A major storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing the threat of nearly a foot of snow to some places in the D.C. region. A large portion of the area is under a winter storm watch, according to the National Weather Service.

In its announcement Sunday, Metro said service would be restored “when it is safe to do so.”

Metro also said Metrobus service changes could come closer to the storm.

