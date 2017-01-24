4:19 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Sprawl & Crawl

Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » Metro riders: Train’s doors…

Metro riders: Train’s doors open before arrival at station

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens January 24, 2017 7:24 pm 01/24/2017 07:24pm
Share

WASHINGTON – Metro riders said a Yellow Line train’s doors opened before it arrived at a station Tuesday, and the transit agency says it is investigating.

Three riders reported doors opened on a Yellow line train before it entered the Reagan National Airport station Tuesday afternoon. The train was stopped at the time, but not yet in the station.

None of the riders posted pictures or videos of the incident.

Metro says they are aware of the reports on social media, but would not confirm whether or not it happened.

The train was taken out of service and all riders were put on the next train.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Local News metro metro alerts Metro doors open Metro News Sprawl & Crawl Traffic Virginia Yellow Line train
Home » Traffic » Sprawl & Crawl » Metro riders: Train’s doors…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Sprawl & Crawl