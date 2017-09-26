Potomac High in Oxon Hill no longer locked down

WASHINGTON — Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was on lockdown for nearly two hours after a former student was seen trespassing on the school’s campus Tuesday morning.

Prince George’s County Police say a current student was spotted talking with the trespasser, and while police questioned the student they recovered a gun. That student is now in custody.

The school was put on lockdown at 9:45 a.m., however police say the former student was spotted leaving the campus. The lockdown was lifted just before 11:45 a.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.