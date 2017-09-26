201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Potomac High in Oxon…

Potomac High in Oxon Hill no longer locked down

By John Domen September 26, 2017 11:45 am 09/26/2017 11:45am
Share

WASHINGTON — Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was on lockdown for nearly two hours after a former student was seen trespassing on the school’s campus Tuesday morning.

Prince George’s County Police say a current student was spotted talking with the trespasser, and while police questioned the student they recovered a gun. That student is now in custody.

The school was put on lockdown at 9:45 a.m., however police say the former student was spotted leaving the campus. The lockdown was lifted just before 11:45 a.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
john domen Latest News Local News Maryland News potomac high school Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

America’s 21 best spots for a fall vacation

Trip Advisor has released its list of the nation’s best fall vacation spots, and there are more than a few surprises.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest