Prince George’s Co. police find 1 killed in stopped car on Beltway

WASHINGTON — A Prince George’s County police officer found a car stopped on the Beltway shortly before midnight Saturday; inside was a male with gunshot wounds, dead.

It happened on the northbound side of Interstate 495 at the MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue exit.

Travel lanes on the Outer Loop were blocked and remain blocked as of 3 a.m. Sunday.

As police diverted traffic due to the investigation, a crash occurred on the ramp at Exit 11A.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, another separate, unrelated crash happened on the Inner Loop around the same area of the investigation, which blocked two lanes for about an hour.

Below is the area of the crashes and the homicide investigation.

This story is developing.

