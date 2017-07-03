Estranged wife charged in case of ex-FBI agent found dead in Md.

WASHINGTON — Police in Laurel, Md., have arrested and charged the estranged wife in the death of a retired FBI agent who was found dead in the yard of his home in March.

Anne Reed Allen, 62, was arrested Friday, June 30. She’s charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the use of a handgun in a crime of violence in the death of Scott Alan Horn.

Allen is being held without bond at Prince George’s County Correctional facility.

Laurel police discovered Horn’s body March 16 just before 9 p.m., while responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive man in the 200 block of Patuxent Road.

When they arrived, they found Horn, 62, dead in his yard. He appeared to have suffered major trauma to his upper body.

Police began investigating the death as a homicide and quickly identified Allen as the suspect.

The investigation into Horn’s death remains ongoing, however.

Anyone with more information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 498-8002.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.