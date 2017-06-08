Police identity man fatally shot in Oxon Hill

WASHINGTON — A man shot in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Tuesday night died hours later at the hospital, according to Prince George’s County police.

Prince George’s County police said 26-year-old Shahim Body, of Oxon Hill, was shot in the 5200 block of Leverett Street near Neptune Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday

Cpl. Lamar Robinson told WTOP police do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Police have no suspects or motive in the homicide. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is asked call Prince George’s County police’s homicide unit at 301-772-4925. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.