Maryland State Troopers injured after crashing into each other

By William Vitka June 15, 2017 7:21 am
WASHINGTON — A crash involving two Maryland State Troopers has sent both of them to the hospital, police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Md. 4 in Forestville. Both officers were in separate patrol cars responding to a call about an impaired driver heading south on the northbound lanes when the pursuing police officers collided with each other.

Troopers Warren Thompson and Kamil Kozoil were hurt in the crash.

Kozoil was taken by ambulance to Prince George’s Hospital, while Thompson was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Both are expected to survive.

According to a news release, Thompson struck the rear of Kozoil’s patrol car in the area of southbound Md. 4 south of Green Landing Road. As a result, Kozoil’s patrol car was sent across the median and down the embankment.

The driver they had been hunting was later stopped by a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer and busted for a DUI.

Police are investigating the crash.

The crash closed Md. 4 before the Patuxent River Bridge and Waysons Corner overnight. The road has since reopened.

