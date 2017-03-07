7:02 pm, March 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Burglary suspect captured after…

Burglary suspect captured after climbing into Md. movie theater ceiling

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens March 7, 2017 6:31 pm 03/07/2017 06:31pm
Share
Tiles seen on the ground after a burglary suspect climbed into the ceiling to evade police. (Courtesy Jennifer Donelan/Prince George's County police)

WASHINGTON — A suspect is in custody after he climbed into the ceiling of a Prince George’s County movie theater to evade police.

A man climbed into the ceiling at a movie theater at the Beltway Plaza in Greenbelt, Maryland, after police witnessed him commit a burglary and tried to arrest him Tuesday afternoon.

The man was under surveillance because police said they believe he’s behind a number of recent burglaries, Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan tweeted. When police tried to catch him in the act, he ran into the mall and then the theater.

The suspect climbed scaffolding behind a movie screen and hid in the ceiling around 5 p.m. He was arrested around 6:30 p.m.

As he moves around, tiles are falling to the ground. A Greenbelt police negotiator climbed a ladder and negotiated with the suspect, Donelan said.

There were more than two dozen police officers inside the theater, and the fire department was on the scene.

Police declared a barricade situation during the incident.

Police have not released details about the man’s identity.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Beltway Plaza movie theater burglary suspect Latest News Local News Maryland News movie theater burglar Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Burglary suspect captured after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Prince George's County, MD News