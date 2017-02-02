6:41 am, February 25, 2017
Prince George's County, MD News

2 teenagers hospitalized after double-shooting at Md. Metro station

By John Domen February 25, 2017 5:32 am
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers are in the hospital Saturday morning after a double-shooting at the Naylor Road Metro Station in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Metro officials said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the bus bay area of the station. They said a male suspect opened fire on a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male who were waiting for a bus.

Officials said the boy is in critical condition, and the girl has non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Metro Transit Police and Prince George’s County police were at the scene of the shooting as of 4:40 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Topics:
john domen Latest News Local News Maryland News metro station shooting naylor road metro station Prince George's County, MD News teenagers shot
