2 teenagers hospitalized after double-shooting at Md. Metro station

WASHINGTON — Two teenagers are in the hospital Saturday morning after a double-shooting at the Naylor Road Metro Station in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Metro officials said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the bus bay area of the station. They said a male suspect opened fire on a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male who were waiting for a bus.

Officials said the boy is in critical condition, and the girl has non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Metro Transit Police and Prince George’s County police were at the scene of the shooting as of 4:40 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said no arrests have been made.

