Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance.

Please come by our Oglethorpe Street location. We promise adopting Kobe will be a slam dunk decision!

Kobe is a handsome, happy-go-lucky young dog looking to find his forever home as soon as possible. He came to the Humane Rescue Alliance because his previous owners could no longer care for him. Although he’s a bit “blue,” having been in the shelter for nearly two months now, he is very excited to find a family to call his own. Kobe loves walks and time with adults, but is not a great fit for a home with children or other animals.

Are you looking for a big, goofy, 1-year-old pup to bring some loving into your life? If so, meet Kobe.

The Humane Rescue Alliance (formerly the Washington Humane Society-Washington Animal Rescue League) has protected and served the community for more than 145 years and serves more than 60,000 animals annually. The broad range of programs offered include: rescue and adoption, humane law enforcement, low-cost veterinary services, animal care and control, behavior and training, spay-neuter services, humane education, and many others.

The organization is dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals, bringing people and animals together, and working with all communities to support these relationships. HRA is based in Washington, DC, the only major urban area in the country that has all of its animal protection programs and services unified in one organization, making the Humane Rescue Alliance a model for the nation.

