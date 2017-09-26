201.5
Watch: Foo Fighters jam to classic hits on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Hanna Choi September 26, 2017 11:47 am 09/26/2017 11:47am
The Foo Fighters jam with James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke." (Courtesy YouTube)

WASHINGTON — The Foo Fighters can rock out on any stage, and that includes the inside of James Corden’s minivan for a round of “Carpool Karaoke.”

Jamming to hit songs including “All My Life,” “Best of You,” “Learn to Fly,” and a new song, “The Sky is a Neighborhood,” Dave Grohl and his bandmates turned a 7-seater vehicle into a stage.

Watch the Foo Fighters on “Carpool Karaoke” below:

