Watch: Foo Fighters jam to classic hits on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

WASHINGTON — The Foo Fighters can rock out on any stage, and that includes the inside of James Corden’s minivan for a round of “Carpool Karaoke.”

Jamming to hit songs including “All My Life,” “Best of You,” “Learn to Fly,” and a new song, “The Sky is a Neighborhood,” Dave Grohl and his bandmates turned a 7-seater vehicle into a stage.

Watch the Foo Fighters on “Carpool Karaoke” below:

