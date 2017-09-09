Police find car belonging to missing, pregnant Md. schoolteacher

WASHINGTON — The car of a missing Montgomery County schoolteacher has been located by police. Laura Wallen, a 31-year-old who is four months pregnant, is still missing.

Family members received a text from Wallen’s phone Sept. 4 and have been unable to reach her since. Police believe she was driving a black 2011 Ford Escape with Maryland plates.

Wallen’s car was found parked at an apartment complex on the 10600 block of Gramercy Place in Columbia, Maryland.

Wallen’s family told NBC Washington that she was excited about her pregnancy and had posted sonogram images on her refrigerator.

A spokesman for the police says Wallen is close with her family and left no indication why she may have left or where she may have gone.

Wallen is described as a five-foot-five white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to call police at 301-279-8000.

Below is a map of the area where Wallen’s car was located.

