Police: Suspects tied up victims overnight in Silver Spring robbery

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for five men who they say tied up several people in a Silver Spring house, held them captive and robbed them overnight Wednesday.

Several suspects entered a house in the 8800 block of Manchester Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Two adults and a juvenile victim were in the house when the suspects knocked on the door, and the suspects “were able to have the victims let them into the home,” according to Montgomery County police.

Another victim later got into the house while the suspects were inside, police said.

The suspects bound the adult victims overnight, but police say they are still “working to understand the suspect’s actions through the night as they held the victims captive.” Police called the event a robbery, but have not released details about what, if anything, the suspects stole.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, one of the suspects assaulted a male victim with a knife. When the victim was able to disarm the suspect, three remaining suspects in the house ran away. The victims then called 911, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the area and transported the man involved in the assault to a hospital. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police released the descriptions of five suspects. One suspect is a black male in his 20s, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build. He wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the crime. A second suspect is a black man in his 20s who wore a black T-shirt and blue jeans. The remaining three suspects are described as black men in their 20s.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the suspects or this home invasion robbery to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Montgomery County police will provide more details about the case during a Wednesday evening news conference on the home invasion and robbery. WTOP has a reporter at the event. Stay with WTOP.com for updates.

