Father of slain Germantown student speaks of his grief

By Abigail Constantino June 11, 2017 1:54 am 06/11/2017 01:54am
Boy Scouts salute the hearse carrying the body of slain Germantown teenager Artem Ziberov. Artem and Shadi Adi Najjar were shot on the eve of their graduation from Northwest High School. (NBC Washington/Aimee Cho)

WASHINGTON — The father of one of two Germantown teenagers killed on the eve of graduation spoke of his grief over the loss of his son.

Boy Scouts escorted the coffin of 18-year-old Artem S. Ziberov, as he was laid to rest Saturday. They saluted as the hearse carrying the former Eagle Scout drove away.

Artem’s father, William Ziberov, told NBC Washington that his grief comes in cycles, with the strongest feelings happening in the mornings.

He said that he is scared for what will happen during the next couple of days, when he no longer has to focus on things that need to get done. “We’ll probably feel it more, but we’re learning to cope,” Ziberov said.

Artem and another Northwest High School student Shadi Adi Najjar, 17, were killed Monday, June 5. Their bodies were discovered inside a car, after reports of multiple gunshots in the 8200 block of Gallery Court in Montgomery Village, just south of East Village Avenue, around 10:45 p.m. The car was still running. The boys were due to graduate the next day.

Police said they were the targets of “multiple gunshots,” but would not say whether they were targeted or what they were doing before the shooting.  The Washington Post reported that audio of the gunfire was caught by a resident’s surveillance system and that about 22 rounds can be heard.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 240-773-5070.

Watch NBC Washington’s coverage of the funeral:

artem ziberov germantown northwest high school Shadi Adi Najjar
