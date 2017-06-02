2-year-old drowns in Montgomery Village

WASHINGTON — A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Montgomery County Friday.

Montgomery County police received a call about a missing boy around 7:30 p.m. A few minutes later, they got another call about a child found in the water, NBC Washington reports.

It happened at Lake Whetstone in Montgomery Village. A relative was watching the child when the boy wandered off into the woods.

Police pulled the boy out of the water around 8 p.m. and performed CPR. The child died at the hospital, Montgomery County police spokesman Paul Starks said.

Below is the area where the boy drowned:

Watch NBC Washington’s coverage:

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

