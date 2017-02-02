Family offers reward in search for Bethesda man missing since December

WASHINGTON — A Montgomery County family is offering a reward for information that could help them find a 36-year-old man who has been missing for more than a month.

The family of John Patrick Donohoe announced Thursday that its offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps them find the 36-year-old who has been missing since Dec. 13, 2016.

Donohoe was last seen at a family member’s residence in Bethesda. He left in a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Maryland license plate 2AK8853.

About a week later, a woman was caught on camera using Donohoe’s credit card. Chernor Sheriff, 25, was charged with credit card fraud, and police have not released information about how she came into possession of his credit card.

Donohoe is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and has a mustache.

Anyone with information about Donohoe’s whereabouts can call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

