Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 19-25

Here are some celebrities celebrating a birthday this week.

Feb. 19: Actress Carlin Glynn (”Sixteen Candles”) is 77. Singer Smokey Robinson is 77. Singer Lou Christie is 74. Actor Michael Nader (”All My Children”) is 72. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 69. Actor Stephen Nichols (”The Young and the Restless”) is 66. Actor Jeff Daniels is 62. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 61. Talk-show host Lorianne Crook is 60. Actor Leslie David Baker (”The Office”) is 59. Singer Seal is 54. Actress Jessica Tuck (”True Blood”) is 54. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 52. Actress Justine Bateman is 51. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 50. Actress Bellamy Young (”Scandal”) is 47. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 42. Singer-actress Haylie Duff is 32. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 29. Actress Victoria Justice is 24. Actress Millie Bobby Brown (”Stranger Things”) is 13.

Feb. 20: Actor Sidney Poitier is 90. Actress Marj Dusay (”Guiding Light”) is 81. Jazz and soul singer Nancy Wilson is 80. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 76. Actress Brenda Blethyn (”Atonement,” `’Pride and Prejudice”) is 71. Actress Sandy Duncan is 71. Guitarist J. Geils of The J. Geils Band is 71. Actor Peter Strauss is 70. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 69. Singer-bassist Walter Becker of Steely Dan is 67. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 66. Actor John Voldstad (”Newhart”) is 66. Actor Anthony Stewart Head (”Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 63. Actor James Wilby (”Gosford Park”) is 59. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 58. Actor Joel Hodgson (”Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 57. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 54. Actor French Stewart (”Third Rock from the Sun”) is 53. Model Cindy Crawford is 51. Actor Andrew Shue (”Melrose Place”) is 50. Actress Lili Taylor is 50. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 42. Actress Lauren Ambrose (”Six Feet Under”) is 39. Actor Jay Hernandez (”Crazy/Beautiful”) is 39. Actress Chelsea Peretti (”Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 39. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 38. Actress Majandra Delfino (”Roswell”) is 36. Actress/singer Jessie Mueller is 34. Comedian Trevor Noah (”The Daily Show”) is 33. Singer Rihanna is 29. Actor Jack Falahee (”How to Get Away With Murder”) is 28.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (”2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 80. Actor Peter McEnery is 77. Record company executive David Geffen is 74. Actress Tyne Daly is 71. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 71. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 68. Actor William Petersen (”C.S.I.”) is 64. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 62. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 59. Actor Kim Coates (”Sons of Anarchy”) is 59. Actor Jack Coleman is 59. Actor Christopher Atkins is 56. Singer Ranking Roger of General Public and of English Beat is 56. Actor William Baldwin is 54. Actress Aunjanue Ellis (”Quantico”) is 48. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 47. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 47. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 44. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 40. Actor Tituss Burgess (”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 38. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 38. Comedian Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 38. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 31. Actress Ashley Greene (”Twilight”) is 30. Actress Ellen Page (”Inception,” `’Juno”) is 30. Actor Corbin Bleu (”High School Musical,” `’Jump In!”) is 28. Actress Hayley Orrantia (”The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 23. Actress Sophie Turner (”Game of Thrones”) is 21.

Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 89. Director Jonathan Demme is 73. Actor John Ashton is 69. Actress Julie Walters (”Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 67. Actress Ellen Greene (”Pushing Daisies”) is 66. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 58. Comedian Rachel Dratch (”30 Rock,” `’Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor Paul Lieberstein (”The Office”) is 50. Actress Jeri Ryan (”Boston Public,” `’Star Trek: Voyager”) is 49. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (”The Chew” `’What Not to Wear”) is 48. Actor Thomas Jane (”The Sweetest Thing”) is 48. Actress-singer Lea Solanga is 46. Actor Jose Solano (”Baywatch”) is 46. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 44. Singer James Blunt is 43. Actress Drew Barrymore is 42. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 38. Actor Zach Roerig (”The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Actor Daniel E. Smith (”John Q.”) is 27.

Feb. 23: Actor-director Peter Fonda is 77. Steel guitarist Rusty Young of Poco is 71. Actress Patricia Richardson (”Home Improvement”) is 66. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 65. Singer Howard Jones is 62. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 55. Actress Kristin Davis (”Sex and the City”) is 52. Actor Marc Price (”Family Ties”) is 49. TV personality Daymond John (”Shark Tank”) is 48. Actress Niecy Nash (”Reno 911!”) is 47. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 46. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 44. Actress Kelly Macdonald (”Boardwalk Empire”) is 41. Actor Josh Gad (”Frozen,” `’Jobs”) is 36. Actor Aziz Ansari (”Parks and Recreation”) is 34. Actress Emily Blunt (”The Devil Wears Prada”) is 34. Actress Dakota Fanning is 23.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (”Boardwalk Empire,” `’The Sopranos”) is 86. Movie composer Michel Legrand is 85. Singer Joanie Sommers is 76. Actor Barry Bostwick is 72. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 70. Actor Edward James Olmos is 70. Musician George Thorogood is 67. Actress Debra Jo Rupp (”That `70s Show”) is 66. Actress Helen Shaver (”The Color of Money”) is 66. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 61. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 59. Actor Mark Moses (”Desperate Housewives”) is 59. Actress Beth Broderick (”Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 58. Singer Michelle Shocked is 55. Actor Billy Zane is 51. Actress Bonnie Somerville (”NYPD Blue”) is 43. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 42. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 34. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 34. Actor Wilson Bethel (”Hart of Dixie”) is 33. Actor Alexander Koch (”Under the Dome”) is 29. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (”Straight Outta Compton”) is 26.

Feb. 25: Actor Tom Courtenay (”Dr. Zhivago”) is 80. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 80. Actress Diane Baker is 79. Actress Karen Grassle (”Little House on the Prairie”) is 75. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 58. Actress Veronica Webb is 52. Actor Alexis Denisof (”Angel,” `’Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 51. Actress Tea Leoni is 51. Comedian Carrot Top is 50. Actress Lesley Boone (”Ed”) is 49. Actor Sean Astin is 46. Singer Daniel Powter is 46. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 44. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 42. Actress Rashida Jones (”The Office,” `’Parks and Recreation”) is 41. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 39. Actor Justin Berfield (”Malcolm in the Middle”) is 31. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (”Harry Potter” films) are 31. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 30.

