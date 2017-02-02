College Football National Signings

|NEBRASKA
Austin Allen, te, 6-8, 215, Aurora HS, Aurora, Neb.
Broc Bando, olb, 6-5, 285, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Elijah Blades, cb, 6-3, 170, Muir HS, Pasadena, Calif.
Jaylin Bradley, rb, 6-0, 180, Bellevue West Sr HS, Bellevue, Neb.
Damion Daniels, dt, 6-2, 320, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas, Texas
Tristan Gebbia, qb, 6-3, 180, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.
Willie Hampton, lb, 6-2, 220, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.
Brenden Jaimes, olb, 6-6, 265, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Keyshawn Johnson, Jr., wr, 6-1, 195, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.
Tyjon Lindsey, wr, 5-8, 165, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Jaevon McQuitty, wr, 6-2, 185, Battle HS, Columbia, Mo.
Ben Miles, fb, 6-1, 210, Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, La.
Kurt Rafdal, te, 6-7, 225, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.
Avery Roberts, lb, 6-0, 218, Concord HS, Wilmington, Del.
Matt Sichterman, olb, 6-5, 265, Kings HS, Kings Mills, Ohio
Guy Thomas, de, 6-2, 201, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.
Deontre Thomas, dt, 6-3, 275, Mustang HS, Mustang, Okla.
Chris Walker, ol, 6-6, 275, Lincoln East HS, Lincoln, Neb.
Andrew Ward, lb, 6-2, 215, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.
Deiontae Watts, dt, 6-3, 302, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
|NEW JERSEY
Ryan Anderson, p, 6-1, 210, Olivet College, Olivet, Mich.
Elijah Barnwell, rb, 5-10, 196, Piscataway Township HS, Piscataway, N.J.
Tim Barrow, ath, 6-1, 170, Tottenville HS, Staten Island, N.Y.
Jamaal Beaty, og, 6-4, 270, St. John Vianney Regl HS, Holmdel, N.J.
Raheem Blackshear, rb, 5-10, 171, Archbishop Wood HS, Warminster, Pa.
Brendan Bordner, de, 6-5, 240, Hilliard Bradley HS, Hilliard, Ohio
Owen Bowles, c, 6-3, 280, Cedar Creek HS, Egg Harbor City, N.J.
Micah Clark, ot, 6-5, 255, St. John Vianney Regl HS, Holmdel, N.J.
Brendan DeVera, fb, 6-2, 230, Wayne Hills HS, Wayne, N.J.
Jaohne Duggan, dt, 6-2, 268, Liberty HS, Bethlehem, Pa.
Olakunle Fatukasi, olb, 6-1, 209, Grand Street High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tyshon Fogg, ilb, 6-2, 235, Calvert Hall College HS, Baltimore, Md.
Tyler Hayek, wr, 6-4, 180, Wayne Hills HS, Wayne, N.J.
Hunter Hayek, wr, 5-11, 175, Wayne Hills HS, Wayne, N.J.
Naijee Jones, s, 6-0, 180, Timber Creek HS, Sicklerville, N.J.
Shameen Jones, wr, 6-2, 171, Cardinal Hayes HS, Bronx, N.Y.
Johnathan Lewis, qb, 6-3, 228, St. Peters Preparatory School, Jersey City, N.J.
Eddie Lewis, wr, 6-0, 172, Mater Dei HS, Middletown, N.J.
Edwin Lopez, s, 6-0, 180, Woodrow Wilson HS, Camden, N.J.
TiJaun Mason, de, 6-6, 215, Trezevant HS, Memphis, Tenn.
Bo Melton, wr, 5-11, 180, Cedar Creek HS, Egg Harbor City, N.J.
Damon Mitchell, wr, 6-2, 205, Atlantic City, N.J.
C.J. Onyechi, olb, 6-2, 208, West Orange HS, West Orange, N.J.
Syhiem Simmons, s, 6-1, 200, George Washington Carver HS, Birmingham, Ala.
Mike Tverdov, de, 6-3, 231, Union Senior HS, Union, N.J.
Travis Vokolek, te, 6-5, 220, Kickapoo HS, Springfield, Mo.
Samuel Vretman, ot, 6-6, 295, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Everett Wormley, wr, 6-1, 175, Burlington Township HS, Burlington, N.J.
|NEW MEXICO
Sammy Bernard, ol, 6-5, 285, Northeast Oklahoma A&M, Lindsay, Okla.
Aaron Blackwell, dl, 6-3, 292, Mesa CC, Peoria, Ariz.
Nico Bolden, db, 6-3, 199, Woodbury Sr., Woodbury, Minn.
Rayshawn Boyce, lb, 6-5, 248, Riverside, Calif./Notre Dame HS
Jalin Burrell, db, 6-1, 195, Moorpark JC, Riverside, Calif.
Cameron Burston, qb, 6-4, 210, Contra Costa College, Vallejo, Calif.
Bryson Carroll, qb, 5-9, 183, Roosevelt HS, San Antonio, Texas
Jermane Conyers, dl, 6-3, 320, Dodge City CC, Rossville, Ga.
Jordan Flack, lb, 6-3, 220, Moorpark JC, Newbury Park, Calif.
Coltin Gerhart, rb, 6-0, 215, Arizona State, Murrieta, Calif.
Lon Hampton, ls, 6-1, 235, Northeast Oklahoma A&M, Zena, Okla.
Marcus Hayes, db, 6-0, 192, Rockford East HS, Rockford, Ill.
Willie Hobdy, db, 6-2, 185, Coffeyville CC, Garland, Tex.
Amonai Itaaehau, lb, 6-2, 240, Mesa CC, Mesa, Ariz.
Langston Murray, dl, 6-2, 335, Logansport HS, Logansport, La.
Daniel Peabody, te, 6-2, 216, Ironwood Ridge HS, Tucson, Ariz.
D’Angelo Ross, db, 5-10, 185, Fullerton JC, La Puente, Calif.
Michael Sewell Jr., db, 6-1, 197, L.A. Valley College, Palmdale, Calif.
Sitiveni Tamaivena, lb, 6-1, 230, Mount San Antonio College, Renton, Wash.
Dylan Weaver, ol, 6-6, 300, Piedra Vista HS, Farmington, N.M.
Marcus Williams, te, 6-2, 215, Cleveland HS, Rio Rancho, N.M.
Tevis Abraham, wr, 6-1, 180, Southern University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La.
Josh Adkins, qb, 6-2, 210, Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson Valley HS
Trevor Brohard, olb, 6-3, 215, Los Lunas HS, Los Lunas, N.M.
Dylan Brown, k, 6-0, 170, Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton HS
Marcus Buckley, dl, 6-2, 250, Weatherford, Texas/Weatherford HS
Kris’Sean Edwards, ol, 6-4, 265, Tulsa, Okla./Union HS
Lui Fa’amasino, lb, 6-0, 225, Anchorage, Alaska/West HS
Josh Foley, rb, 5-11, 200, Rio Rancho, N.M./Rio Rancho HS
Davis Harker, ol, 6-3, 215, Tulsa, Okla./Union HS
Jeremy Hodge, ath, 6-1, 190, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas
Komotay Koffie, db, 6-1, 195, Providence, R.I./Knoxville Central HS
Ron LaForce, db, 6-1, 205, Bayou La Batre, Ala./Alma Bryant HS
Jaylon Mascorro, rb, 6-2, 210, Refugio HS, Refugio, Texas
Cameron Matthews, qb, 6-5, 205, Trinity Valley School, Fort Worth, Texas
Isaac McClain, ol, 6-2, 315, Manteca, Calif./Manteca HS
Leon McQuaker, lb, 6-3, 215, Augusta, Ga./Josey HS
Anthony Nash, db, 5-11, 200, Elgin, Texas/Elgin HS
Tim O’Donnell, ls, 5-9, 240, Queensland, Australia
Bryce Roberts, te, 6-5, 220, Mustang HS, Mustang, Okla.
Billy Sharmoug, ol, 6-2, 315, Manteca, Calif./Manteca HS
Nakota Shepard-Creer, db, 6-2, 205, Vallejo, Calif./Salesian Prep HS
Gaven Swinson, wr, 6-4, 205, Mayfield HS, Las Cruces, N.M.
Jon Vogt, OL, 6-3, 310, Canutillo, Texas/Canutillo HS
Xander Yarberough, te, 6-6, 245, San Antonio, Texas/Roosevelt HS
Matthew Young, olb, 6-4, 230, Onate HS, Las Cruces, N.M.
|NEVADA
Austin Arnold, wr, 5-11, 190, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Brandon Brooks, db, 6-3, 185, San Diego, Calif./Riverside CC
Elijah Cooks, wr, 6-5, 215, Atascadero, Calif./Atascadero HS
David Cornwell, qb, 6-5, 228, Jones, Okla./Alabama
Vosean Crumbie, db, 6-1, 195, Tallahasse, Fla./Ventura College
Kaymen Cureton, qb, 6-2, 190, Los Angeles Senior HS, Los Angeles, Calif.
Gray Davis, og, 6-4, 308, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas
Theo Goodwin, wr, 6-1, 182, El Cajon, Calif./Christian HS
Chris Green Jr., dt, 6-2, 276, Los Angeles Senior HS, Los Angeles, Calif.
Marshall Levins, ol, 6-6, 305, Mansfield, Ohio/Fullerton College
McLane Mannix, wr, 5-10, 178, Midland, Texas/Midland HS
Anthony Palomares, ol, 6-4, 290, Victorville, Calif./Vicotr Valley HS
Dominic Peterson, dt, 6-2, 260, Nathaniel Narbonne HS, Harbor City, Calif.
Trevor Price, lb, 5-10, 210, Cedar Ridge, Texas/Cedar Ridge HS
Berdale Robins, cb, 5-9, 170, Los Angeles Senior HS, Los Angeles, Calif.
Nephi Sewell, cb, 5-10, 175, Desert Hills HS, St George, Utah
Lamin Touray, ilb, 6-1, 225, Bishop Alemany HS, Mission Hills, Calif.
Tyson Williams, wr, 5-10, 190, Dothan, Ala./Dothan HS
Chase Windham, ol, 6-4, 260, Murrieta Calif./Vista Murrieta HS
Ian Zamudio, wr, 5-9, 155, Riverside,Calif./Notre Dame HS
Sid Acosta, c, 6-0, 305, Riverside CC, Corona, Calif
Noah Bean, te, 6-3, 220, Grace Brethren Jr Sr HS, Simi Valley, Calif.
Jeremy Clark, wr, 6-2, 195, La Mirada HS, La Mirada, CA
Greg Francis, s, 6-2, 190, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Demitrious Gibbs, db, 6-4, 185, Southewestern College, Chula Vista, Calif.
Marckell Grayson, qb, 6-2, 195, Desert Pines HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Farrell Hester, ilb, 6-0, 235, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Bruce Hester Jr., dl, 6-1, 280, Mesa CC, Mesa, Arizona
Tariq Hollandsworth, rb, 6-0, 206, Sacramento HS, Sacramento, Calif.
Spencer Katoanga, lb, 6-0, 235, El Camino HS, Oceanside, Calif.
Roger Mann, de, 6-3, 250, Palomar College, San Diego, Calif.
Ashton Morgan, ol, 6-5, 295, Pleasant Valley HS, Chicho Calif.
Nate Neal, de, 6-4, 225, Etiwanda HS, Etiwanda, Calif.
Jamaal Neal, te, 6-0, 230, South Gate HS, South Gate, Calif.
Justice Oluwaseun, ol, 6-2, 325, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas
Jacob Rominger, lb, 6-2, 230, Highland CC, Overland Park, Kan.
Daniel Schoene, og, 6-6, 310, Bakersfield HS, Bakersfield, Calif.
Drew Tejchman, wr, 6-0, 185, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, Ga.
|NEW YORK
Signings not released until summer.
Ali Abbas, db, 5-10, 175, Irvington, N.J./ Irvington HS
Julien Bourassa, te, 6-6, 225, Laval, Quebec/Cegep de Vieux Montreal
Frendy Darelus, de, 6-5, 220, Dillard HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jacob Gall, ol, 6-2, 300, Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller
Kobe Green, s, 5-11, 180, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Ja’Varius Harrison, ilb, 6-0, 215, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Fla.
Dawun Hylton, db, 6-1, 190, Opa-Locka, Fl./Navy Prep
Charlie Jones, wr, 5-10, 170, Deerfield HS, Deerfield, Ill.
Isaiah King, wr, 6-1, 187, Norview HS, Norfolk, Va.
Malcolm Koonce, dl, 6-3, 255, Peekskill, N.Y./Archbisop Stepinac
Justin Mulbah, olb, 6-0, 200, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.
Jaylin Nolden, de, 6-3, 220, Euclid, Ohio/Euclid
Jaret Patterson, rb, 5-8, 170, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.
James Patterson, ilb, 6-0, 215, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.
Nikolas Ricks, lb, 6-2, 230, Akron Ohio/Ellsworth CC
Jeremiah Riordan, ls, 6-1, 215, University Of Detroit Jesuit, Detroit, Mich.
Rodney Scott, wr, 6-2, 185, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.
Rick Squires, wr, 6-1, 196, Penn Hills SHS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Tim Terry, lb, 6-2, 215, Pittsburgh, Pa./Central Catholic
Kyle Vantrease, qb, 6-3, 225, Stow-Munroe Falls HS, Stow, Ohio
Barney Amor, k/p, 6-2, 180, Central Bucks HS, Doylestown, Pa.
Jack Badovinac, ol, 6-2, 275, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.
Robert Brand, db, 5-11, 165, Windermere Preparatory School, Windermere, Fla.
Grant Breneman, qb, 6-1, 195, Cedar Cliff HS, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Blane Briggs, lb, 6-0, 220, First Baptist Academy, Naples, Fla.
Kyan Brumfield, db, 5-11, 175, Brandeis HS, San Antonio, Texas
Tre Caine, wr, 6-0, 190, University Liggett School, Detroit, Mich.
Sammy Diehl, ol, 6-3, 285, Lincoln Way East HS, Frankfort, N.J.
Nick Draught, wr, 6-2, 210, Immaculate Heart Central HS, Watertown, N.Y.
Jake Froschauer, qb, 6-3, 180, Summit HS, Summit, N.J.
Hunter Gossman, dl, 6-3, 235, Lakeside School, Seattle, Wash.
Andrew Jaworski, lb, 6-1, 210, Wilmington Friends School, Wilmington, Del.
Sam Jennings, dl, 6-5, 220, Harding Academy, Olive Branch, Miss.
Owen Rosenberger, dl, 6-4, 240, Brooks School, North Andover, Mass.
Alex Sargiss, ol, 6-2, 265, Red Bank Catholic HS, Colts Neck, N.J.
TySean Sizer, db, 6-0, 160, Irondequoit HS, Rochester, N.Y.
Quinn Stephenson, ls, 6-0, 210, University School, Moreland Hills, Ohio
Trevor Thompson, lb, 6-0, 205, Shawnee Mission East HS, Mission Hills, Kan.
Malik Twyman, rb, 5-9, 210, Haverford School, Williamstown, N.J.
Greg Amato, ol, 6-2, 295, William Floyd HS
Damien Caffrey, te, 6-5, 230, John Glenn HS
Bryce Campbell, db, 6-3, 190, Colts Neck
Jonathan Campbell, cb, 5-10, 175, Paramus Catholic
Jake Carlock, lb, 6-2, 225, Stony Brook
Mike Doyle, dt, 6-1, 270, J.W. Mitchell
Jaelin Hood, wr, 6-0, 195, Freeport
Jahmel Johnson, cb, 5-10, 175, Bergen Catholic
Kamari Jones-Hunter, dl, 6-1, 257, Monroe CC
Julian SIngh, ol, 6-4, 305, Lenape
Nazir Streater, rb, 5-11, 182, Camden Catholic
Trevor Taylor, lb, 6-1, 230, Trinity Episcopal School
Matt Zelaya, wr, 5-8, 160, Paramus Catholic
Brandon Berry, dl, 6-3, 230, Griffin, Ga.
Eric Coley, db, 6-2, 175, Fayetteville-Manlius HS, Manlius, N.Y.
Patrick Davis, og, 6-5, 290, Champlain College, Sherbrooke, Canada
Dakota Davis, ot, 6-5, 312, Glenelg HS, Glenelg, Md.
Tommy DeVito, qb, 6-2, 191, Don Bosco Prep School, Ramsey, N.J.
Chris Elmore, fb, 6-0, 280, Phillips HS Academy, Chicago, Ill.
Nadarius Fagan, olb, 6-2, 190, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.
Ryan Guthrie, lb, 6-2, 215, West Forsyth Cumming, Ga.
Aaron Hackett, te, 6-3, 225, Venice Senior HS, Venice, Fla.
Curtis Harper, dt, 6-2, 302, McKeesport Area SHS, Mc Keesport, Pa.
Nykeim Johnson, wr, 5-8, 165, Friendship Collegiate Acad., Washington, D.C.
Sharod Johnson, wr, 5-11, 165, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.
Kingsley Jonathan, dl, 6-3, 245, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Cameron Jordan, wr, 6-3, 195, Wheatley Heights, N.Y.
Ifeatu Melifonwu, db, 6-3, 195, Grafton Memorial Senior, Grafton, Mass.
Zach Morton, dl, 6-4, 220, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Ravian Pierce, te, 6-3, 225, Plantation, Fla
Markenzy Pierre, rb, 6-0, 200, Liberty HS, Kissimmee, Fla.
Tyrell Richards, olb, 6-3, 218, Central Peel SS, Brampton, Canada
Allen Stritzinger, rb, 6-0, 190, De La Salle Collegiate HS, Warren, Mich.
Russell Thompson-Bishop, wr, 6-1, 192, Bloomfield HS, Bloomfield, Conn.
Kadeem Trotter, lb, 6-2, 185, McKinley HS, Canton, Ohio
Derek Avery, db, 6-2, 200, Brooke Point, Stafford, Va.
Macai Bruce, dl, 6-2, 240, Jonesboro HS, Jonesboro, Ga.
Chris Ciccone, qb, 6-2, 190, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, N.J.
Ivan Clare, qb, 6-0, 205, Bridgeton Academy
Joshua DeCambre, wr, 6-4, 190, Curtis HS, Staten Island, N.Y.
Ryan Fulse, rb, 5-11, 185, Fort Meade HS, Fort Meade, Fla.
Donald Glenn, qb, 6-2, 195, Middletown – North HS, Middletown, N.J.
Jake Griffin, ol, 6-4, 315, Bridgeton Academy
Kevin Higgins, lb, 6-0, 220, Middletown South, Middletown, N.J.
Nick Hirsch, fb, 6-0, 225, Milford Academy
Ivan McDaniel, wr, 6-4, 205, Montclair HS, Montclair, N.J.
Lincoln McGarrity, te, 6-5, 230, Christian Brothers Academy
Jamarious Morgan, rb, 5-8, 175, Proctor HS, Utica, N.Y.
Tajai Owens, wr, 6-1, 185, Chapel Hill HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Jordan Pagan, dl, 6-4, 305, Stony Brook
Blake Smaw, db, 6-0, 180, Fork Union Military
Chris Wilson, ol, 6-5, 295, Neshaminy HS, Langhorne, Pa.
D’Erren Wilson, wr, 6-3, 200, UCF
Xavier Young, dl, 6-3, 270, Abraham Clark HS, Roselle, N.J.
|OHIO
Eric Bentley, dl, 6-2, 244, St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio
Kobie Booker, te, 6-0, 273, Barberton HS, Barberton, Ohio
DeAndre Brimage, dl, 6-0, 276, East HS, Akron, Ohio
Hunter Corne, ol, 6-4, 292, Dunnellon HS, Dunnellon, Fla.
Reggie Corner Jr., s, 5-10, 200, McKinley HS, Canton, Ohio
Zaire Jacobs, db, 5-11, 185, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Nick Johns, qb, 6-3, 222, Northeast Oklahoma A&M, Leesburg, Va.
Jeffrey Lubin, db, 6-2, 185, South Broward HS, Hollywood, Fla.
Jordyn Riley, db, 5-10, 180, North Marion HS, Citra, Fla.
Jemarulin Suggs, rb, 5-11, 174, East HS, Akron, Ohio
Malik Wooldridge, wr, 5-9, 168, St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio
Andrew Clair, rb, 5-9, 185, St. Louis University HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Calvin Clater, wr, 6-2, 181, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Kholbe Coleman, lb, 6-0, 210, Birmingham, Ala.
Shermond Dabney, cb, 6-0, 180, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.
Colin DeBord, wr, 6-1, 180, Centerville HS, Centerville, Ohio
Jarret Doege, qb, 6-2, 184, Cooper HS, Lubbock, Texas
Derek Downs, ol, 6-5, 301, Westerville, Ohio
Zach Dziengelewske, ol, 6-4, 265, Swanton, Ohio
Matt Guevremont, ol, 6-5, 315, Toronto, Canada
Walter Haire, dl, 6-3, 240, Indianapolis, IN
Tyree Jackson, de, 6-4, 270, Jones HS, Orlando, Fla.
Travis Koontz, te, 6-5, 235, Boardman HS, Youngstown, Ohio
Caylon May, dt, 6-3, 290, Rich Central Campus HS, Olympia Fields, Ill.
Cedric Mitchell, s, 6-2, 175, Concord Community HS, Elkhart, Ind.
Quintin Morris, wr, 6-3, 200, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas
Jordan Murphy, de, 6-4, 235, Crestview HS, Columbiana, Ohio
Sam Neverov, ol, 6-4, 300, Dublin, Ohio
Jerry Roberts, lb, 6-1, 228, Erie, Pa.
Jamari Rouse, dt, 6-3, 265, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Matt Tanner, og, 6-7, 330, Bishop Snyder HS/Jacksonville,Fla.
Matt Wilcox, rb, 5-10, 185, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio
Darius Wortham, db, 6-0, 170, Dayton, Ohio
Kyle Bolden, lb, 6-1, 218, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Coby Bryant, cb, 6-1, 170, Glenville HS, Cleveland, Ohio
Trent Cloud, wr, 6-1, 191, Bedford HS, Bedford, Ohio
Darrick Forrest, db, 6-1, 185, Walnut Ridge HS, Columbus, Ohio
Torrance Gibson, qb, 6-4, 215, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla. /Cinncinati St.
Jaelen Greene, rb, 5-11, 190, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Noah Hamlin, db, 6-0, 160, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.
Javan Hawes, wr, 6-0, 181, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Wilson Huber, te, 6-5, 235, Franklin Central HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Ben Hutch, dt, 6-3, 315, Hillsboro Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.
Cody Lamb, ol, 6-4, 265, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio
Lorenzo McCaskill, lb, 6-2, 200, Southfield HS, Southfield, Mich.
Vincent McConnell, ot, 6-6, 241, Washington HS, Massillon, Ohio
R.J. Potts, lb, 6-3, 205, Fishers HS, Fishers, Ind.
Desmond Ridder, qb, 6-4, 195, St. Xavier HS, Louisville, Ky.
Jakari Robinson, ol, 6-2, 290, Munford HS, Munford, Ala.
Cole Smith, k, 6-1, 178, Middletown HS, Middletown, Ohio
Rashaad Stewart, cb, 6-0, 180, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Marquese Taylor, db, 5-11, 177, Lovejoy HS, Lovejoy, Ga.
Jabari Taylor, db, 6-3, 255, Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio
Michael Warren II, rb, 5-10, 200, Central Catholic HS, Toledo, Ohio
Jarell White, db, 5-10, 200, La Salle HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Blake Yager, ol, 6-5, 300, Carroll HS, Fort Wayne, Ind./Iowa Western
Sam Allan, ol, 6-2, 265, Portage Central HS, Portage, Mich.
Chris Anthony, og, 6-4, 290, Massillon, Ohio/Washington
Eddie Brecht, ot, 6-5, 280, Lapeer East Senior HS, Lapeer, Mich.
C.J. Burress, s, 5-10, 190, Lanier High School, Buford, Ga.
Dustin Crum, qb, 6-3, 190, Midview HS, Grafton, Ohio
Kesean Gamble, rb, 5-11, 215, Cincinnati Hills Christian Aca, Cincinnati, Ohio
Tyler Heintz, ol, 6-4, 275, Kenton HS, Kenton, Ohio
Elvis Hines, cb, 5-10, 160, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Raymond James, ath, 5-11, 170, Wayne HS, Dayton, Ohio
Amari Jenson, olb, 6-2, 210, Ypsilanti HS, Ypsilanti, Mich.
Rodley Jolicoeur, ath, 5-8, 166, Delray Beach, Fl./Village Academy
Cam Landis, ol, 6-3, 275, Cathedral Prep HS, Erie, Penn.
Nathan Monnin, te, 6-5, 267, Piqua HS, Piqua, Ohio
Jonathan Moore, wr, 5-8, 176, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A.J. Musolino, s, 6-3, 205, Struthers HS, Struthers, Ohio
Elkanah Odembo, de, 6-1, 203, Midlothian, Va./Manchester HS
Cepeda Phillips, olb, 6-0, 205, King HS, Detroit, Mich.
Will Phillis, qb, 6-3, 210, Olentangy Orange HS, Lewis Center, Ohio
Isaac Vance, rb, 5-8, 155, Mayfield HS, Las Cruces, N.M.
Zayin West, dt, 6-2, 230, Midlothian, Va./Manchester HS
Xavier Williams, rb, 5-9, 178, Bishop Mcnamara HS, Forestville, Md.
Jaylon Bester, rb, 5-8, 162, Althoff Catholic HS, Belleville, Ill.
Michael Brown, ath, 6-1, 200, Grand Rapids, Mich./Catholic Central
Mitchell Burton, s, 6-2, 185, Columbus North HS, Columbus, Ind.
Isaac Hampton, dt, 6-1, 283, Charlotte, N.C./Mallard Creek
Davion Johnson, rb, 6-0, 195, West Bloomfield HS, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Mitch Lewis, te, 6-6, 220, Naperville, Ill./Naperville North HS
Joshua Maize, de, 6-4, 230, Deerfield HS, Deerfield, Ill.
David Marsh, de, 6-4, 240, Indianapolis, Ind./Bishop Chatard
Adam Mehelic, te, 6-4, 230, Hudson HS, Hudson, Ohio
Peter Nank, ot, 6-6, 270, Dowling HS, W Des Moines, Iowa
Ryan Newton, ilb, 6-3, 230, Parkway North HS, St. Louis, Mo.
David Redding, ot, 6-5, 275, Columbus North HS, Columbus, Ind.
Dominique Robinson, qb, 6-4, 210, McKinley HS, Canton, Ohio
Andrew Sharp, de, 6-4, 230, Grosse Pointe South HS, Grosse Pointe, Mich.
Logan Speyer, de, 6-4, 235, Arlington Local HS, Arlington, Ohio
Donte Taylor, s, 6-0, 200, St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio
Jalen Walker, db, 5-8, 158, Carmel, Ind./Carmel HS
Elijah Watson, dt, 6-4, 275, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Sterling Weatherford, s, 6-4, 205, Hamilton Heights HS, Arcadia, Ind.
Jackson Williamson, qb, 6-2, 185, Westside HS, Anderson, S.C.
Marlin Brooks, cb, 5-10, 160, Coral Gables Senior HS, Coral Gables, Fla.
Kaieem Caesar, ath, 6-2, 260, Cache HS, Cache, Okla.
Willie Cherry, ath, 6-1, 190, Rider HS, Wichita Falls, Texas
Tariq Drake, db, 6-1, 165, Leavittsburg, Ohio/Labrae HS
Alvin Floyd, db, 5-11, 170, Miami, Fla./North Miami Beach
Brevin Harris, wr, 6-5, 175, Norwayne HS, Creston, Ohio
Steven Hayes, ol, 6-4, 295, Deluca, Ga./Hutchinson CC
Samson Jackson, ol, 6-5, 285, Tarpon Springs, Fla./Palm Harbor HS
Drew Keszei, qb, 6-2, 185, Homestead Senior HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Brett Kitrell, c, 6-4, 280, Ashland-Greenwood HS, Ashland, Neb.
Brett Kitrell, ol, 6-4, 280, Ashland, Neb./Ashland Greenwood
Hagen Meservy, c, 6-2, 250, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.
De’Vante Mitchell, s, 5-11, 185, Champagnat Cath Of Hialeah, Hialeah, Fla.
Ayoola Ogun-Semore, de, 6-5, 220, Hoschton, Ga./Mill Creek HS
T.J. Robinson, olb, 6-0, 210, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Julian Ross, rb, 5-11, 183, Staley HS, Kansas City, Mo.
Nathan Rourke, qb, 6-3, 210, Ontario, Canada/Fort Scott CC
Juan Watkins, de, 6-5, 220, Lusby, Md./Patuxent HS
KJ Winter, wr, 6-1, 186, Gainsville, Fla./Gainsville HS
Baron Browning, olb, 6-4, 230, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas
Jerron Cage, dt, 6-1, 275, Winton Woods HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Wyatt Davis, ol, 6-5, 310, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.
J.K. Dobbins, rb, 5-9, 199, La Grange HS, La Grange, Texas
Haskell Garrett, dt, 6-2, 288, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Trevon Grimes, wr, 6-3, 202, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jaylen Harris, wr, 6-5, 210, Cleveland Heights HS, University Hts, Ohio
Blake Haubeil, k, 6-3, 200, Canisius HS, Buffalo, N.Y.
Tate Martell, qb, 5-10, 203, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Josh Myers, ot, 6-6, 306, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio
Jeffrey Okudah, cb, 6-1, 190, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas
Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 195, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Amir Riep, cb, 5-11, 185, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Kendall Sheffield, cb, 6-0, 185, Blinn College, Brenham, Texas
Shaun Wade, cb, 6-1, 177, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Pete Werner, lb, 6-3, 220, Cathedral HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Brendon White, ath, 6-2, 200, Olentangy Liberty HS, Powell, Ohio
Marcus Williamson, cb, 5-9, 180, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Chase Young, dl, 6-5, 251, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.
Tycen Anderson, ath, 6-3, 185, St. Johns Jesuit HS, Toledo, Ohio
Kelvin Ateman Jr., ot, 6-5, 299, Detroit, Mich./Cass Technical
Mitch Berg, ot, 6-6, 295, St. Johns Jesuit HS, Toledo, Ohio
Mitchell Berg, ot, 6-5, 265, Toledo, Ohio/St. John’s Jesuit
Dakari Carter, cb, 5-9, 160, Streetsboro HS, Streetsboro, Ohio
Tyrone Chambers, dt, 6-4, 315, Brush HS, Lyndhurst, Ohio
Darius Corbett, wr, 6-1, 165, Tampa Catholic HS, Tampa, Fla.
Anthony Crider, lb, 6-4, 275, Lexington, Ky./Lexington Catholic HS
Devonte Dunn, dt, 6-2, 270, Nazareth Academy, La Grange Park, Ill.
Nate Givhan, de, 6-4, 225, Montgomery, Ala./Carver HS
Kedonis Haslem, dt, 6-3, 290, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jamal Hines, de, 6-2, 216, Cincinnati, Ohio/Princeton HS
Saeed Holt, s, 6-0, 190, Woodland Hills SHS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Reggie Howard, dt, 6-4, 275, Fort Scott, Kan./Fort Scott CC
DeAmonte King, ath, 6-0, 170, St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio
Nick Kovacs, wr, 6-3, 195, Springboro HS, Springboro, Ohio
Woodford Lankford, og, 6-4, 250, Lexington Catholic HS, Lexington, Ky.
Caleb Martin, qb, 6-2, 190, Fort Recovery HS, Fort Recovery, Ohio
Bryce Mitchell, wr, 6-3, 200, Bowsher HS, Toledo, Ohio
Tadarrius Patterson, olb, 6-1, 219, George Washington Carver HS, Birmingham, Ala.
Nicholas Sims, rb, 5-11, 200, Mobile, Ala./Murphy HS
Jamal Turner, te, 6-6, 230, Montgomery, Ala./Carver HS
Victor Williams, s, 6-1, 195, Howland HS, Warren, Ohio
