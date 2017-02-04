Loudoun Co. police search for witnesses to fatal crash in Jan.

WASHINGTON — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for potential witnesses who were in the area of a double fatal crash last month.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over 25-year-old David Brown of Ashburn for speeding along Old Ox Road near Dulles West Boulevard. Authorities said Brown didn’t stop, and drove through at least one red light trying to escape. Less than 30 seconds later, his car was found smashed into a tree in the area of Evergreen Mills Road and Stone Springs Boulevard near Acola.

While Brown was able to get out before his car burst into flames, two people riding inside with him were killed. They have been identified as Kyle Youngblood, 29, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and Cody Cooling, 27, of D.C.

Brown is charged with reckless driving.

As authorities continue to investigate, they now believe there may have been three vehicles in the area when all of this happened. Loudoun Couty deputies are hoping to talk to those drivers, and anyone else who may have seen this quick but fatal crash occur. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Investigator S. Allen at 703-737-8308.

