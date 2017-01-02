2 passengers killed in crash after driver attempts to flee authorities

WASHINGTON — Two passengers are dead after a driver fled from authorities at an attempted traffic stop in Virginia and crashed the vehicle into a tree, officials said.

A Loudoun sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at a high speed northbound on Route 606 near Dulles West Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When the official attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, 25-year-old David G. Brown, ran through a red traffic light and continued at high speed, authorities said in a news release.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle in pursuit.

A short time later, the deputy found the vehicle crashed into a tree near Evergreen Mills Road and Stone Springs Boulevard.

The deputy pulled the driver from the wreck as the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Two passengers inside the vehicle died at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Brown has been charged with reckless driving.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

