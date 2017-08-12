Weather warnings in place for parts of Va., Md.

WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Warning for several areas in Virginia until Saturday afternoon, while a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for parts of Maryland until noon.

The Manassas Park, Manassas and Central Prince William County are under a Flood Warning until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, reported that Broad Run creek was above flooding stage as of around 9:30 a.m. Some locations that may experience flooding include Linton Hall, Bull Run, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park and Gainesville.

In addition, a Flood Advisory remains in place until 11:30 a.m. for parts of southeastern Virginia including Norfolk, Chesapeake, Central Isle, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Wicomico and North central Worcester counties in Maryland until noon. Around three to six inches of rainfall were reported as of around 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Road conditions

The latest traffic conditions from WTOP

Current weather

The latest weather forecast from WTOP

Weather Forecast

A few showers still linger Saturday morning as the weather continues to heat up. Expect heat and humidity as temperatures climb into the mid-80s.

After a few morning showers, more showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon and into the evening with heavy downpours, lots of lightning and some more flooding possible. This is all due to a cold front that will sweep through the area late Saturday night.

Eventually that front will stall to the south of the area for the next several days. Humidity lowers for Sunday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Another chance of rain returns early next week, but only isolated chances on Monday with better chances south of D.C. Temperatures stay in the 80s through next week.

Power outages

NBC Storm Team 4’s Lauryn Ricketts contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.