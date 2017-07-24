Storm may have spawned a possible tornado off Chesapeake Bay

Residents in parts of Queen Anne's County, Maryland, are being asked to shelter in place after two major electrical transmission lines came down during a storm.

WASHINGTON — Maryland officials are asking residents in the southern section of Kent Island in Queen Anne’s County to remain inside their homes until public safety responders resolve the power damage in the area, and warning those who must travel to steer clear of downed power lines.

At least 8,000 residents who live between Romancoke Road/Md. 8 and the south side of Kent Island were without power as of around 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to Director of Emergency Services Scott Haas, after a possible tornado touched down near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge area.

“We want to emphasize, which is very important, that people shelter in place and do not leave their homes, until the power situation is taken care of,” Haas said.

“Two of the main transmission lines were taken out in the storm, and it’s going to be a significant amount of time until they can get it up.”

An emergency center was set up at Centreville Middle School (231 Ruthsburg Road, Centreville, Maryland 21617) and a family reunification site at the Kent Island Fire Department (1610 Main Street, Chester, Maryland 21619) to assist affected residents.

DES is asking residents in Bay City to shelter in place. What does that mean? Please stay inside while emergency crews are working. pic.twitter.com/0ilxPCrPs9 — Queen Anne’s Co. DES (@QueenAnneEM) July 24, 2017

Haas also warned residents who have home generators to run them outside of their homes. Running generators inside could be very dangerous, he said, and running a generator can supply power to fallen electrical lines, even when the power is off.

The storm system left damage not only on the Eastern Shore, but also in parts of the Western Shore, including in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which was closed earlier in the morning for about an hour due to the storm, was not damaged.

Damage from the storm included roofs torn off townhomes, downed trees and even a boat tossed into the roadway, according to photos posted on social media.

WTOP’s Kristi King described conditions on Thompson Creek Road in Stevensville as “trees sheared off 4 feet above the ground, porches dangling off the sides of townhomes, twisted piles of siding, portions of roofs lying on the ground.

Anne Arundel First Alert reported water and gas leaks in the area after numerous reports of pipe damage in homes.

One person was taken to the hospital with a puncture wound that was not thought to be life-threatening.

The National Weather Service announced on Twitter that it will decide whether to conduct a storm survey after a Monday morning meeting.

Below is a map of power outages in the area.

