One-stop for fun? DC’s best blocks

WASHINGTON — With congested roadways, never-ending Metro track work and high rates for city parking, sometimes it’s nice to plant yourself in one place — even for a whole day.

Thankfully, in D.C., there are plenty of neighborhoods where you can do just that. Some areas are perfect for bouncing between cocktails and dinner, while others are great for slow Sunday mornings — and quite a few provide a mix of both.

The next time you’re making plans and want to keep all the activity within a block or two, here are some destinations worth checking out:

Easy like Sunday morning

Connecticut Avenue, between Nebraska and Fessenden This is the perfect block to spend a relaxing Sunday morning. Start with a cup of coffee and a paper at The Den (opens at 8 a.m.) inside D.C.’s famed bookstore Politics and Prose. When the bookstore opens at 10 a.m., spend some time perusing the stacks of staff picks, sale books and new fiction. Kids will also love the children’s room, which is filled with old and new favorites. Then, grab another coffee and mid-morning snack next door at Little Red Fox. Sit outside on the patio and watch the neighborhood go by, or thumb through your recent bookstore purchases. You can also pick up a few local cheeses, a baguette and a bottle of wine for an easy dinner. Lunch at Comet Ping Pong is the perfect way to end the morning, and if you feel so inclined, you can continue your Sunday Funday across the street at Jake’s American Grille. (Photo: Coffee at Little Red Fox, WTOP/Rachel Nania)

