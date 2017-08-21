One-stop for fun? DC’s best blocks

WASHINGTON — With congested roadways, never-ending Metro track work and high rates for city parking, sometimes it’s nice to plant yourself in one place — even for a whole day.
Thankfully, in D.C., there are plenty of neighborhoods where you can do just that. Some areas are perfect for bouncing between cocktails and dinner, while others are great for slow Sunday mornings — and quite a few provide a mix of both.
The next time you’re making plans and want to keep all the activity within a block or two, here are some destinations worth checking out:
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.