2 arrested, tied to series of truck tailgate thefts in Frederick

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen tailgates have disappeared from Ford Super Duty pickup trucks in the Frederick area since February and Monday officials announced two arrests in the case.

Brandon L. Blucher, 22, of Glenwood, Maryland, and Riley A. Eppley of Monrovia, Maryland, are accused of stealing and then selling the tailgates to a buyer in Cambridge, Maryland.

Eppley and Blucher each faces multiple charges including conspiracy to commit theft of $10,000 to $100,000 and 12 counts of theft over $1,000.

Tailgates were also reported stolen in Howard and Dorchester counties. Thirteen were reported stolen from newer Super Duty pickups in Frederick County.

To avoid becoming the victim of a similar crime, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office offers this advice:

Pay attention to your surroundings and report suspicious or unusual activity;

Park vehicles in well-lit areas with doors locked;

If your tailgate has a locking mechanism — use it

The Northern Virginia area experienced a rash of tire and rim thefts last year between May and September. In November, Jason L. Brooks, 38, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested with charges including grand larceny in connection with the thefts.

