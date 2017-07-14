Sweet deals: Treat yourself on National Ice Cream Day

WASHINGTON — Ready for a cool treat to get you through the heat? National Ice Cream Day is Sunday.

From freebies to See what frozen delights you can get on this yummy day.

Carvel

Buy one get one free soft serve cup or cone.

Dippin’ Dots

Participating locations will hand out free mini cups during a two-hour time frame. Call your local store to find out exactly when.

Dolcezza — Pop-up Cafe at the Hirshhorn

$1 gelato push pops.

Jetties, Millie’s

$1 scoops.

Kustard & Co. — Vienna and Reston

All ice cream is buy one get one free (of equal or lesser value), including their Krazy Kustard Shakes.

Marble Slab Creamery/MaggieMoo’s

$2 off every $10 purchase every day in July.

Maryland Dairy

On Friday only, buy one get one free half gallons.

McDonald’s

Get a free vanilla cone by downloading their app and redeeming the offer.

Monkey Joe’s Germantown

Free ice cream while supplies last for all guests.

PetSmart PetsHotel

Stop by with your dog — your pooch gets a free Doggie Ice Cream Sundae.

Union Market

DC Scoop, the seventh annual free ice cream social, is Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wendy’s

A small vanilla or chocolate Frosty is just 50 cents for a limited time.

Whole Foods

Choose two Ben & Jerry’s pints for $6.

