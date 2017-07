WASHINGTON — Bourbon is known for its powers to warm you from the inside out, but that doesn’t mean the spirit should be limited to the calendar’s colder months.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon’s head bartender, Benny Hurwitz, shares some of his favorite recipes for cool and refreshing bourbon cocktails — perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Bourbon in the summer? You bet Jack Rose’s Benny Hurwitz says there are a number of reasons to drink bourbon in the summer. For starters, it pairs great with food — especially items that have a bit of char from the grill. If you’re worried bourbon is too heavy for the heat, Hurwitz says there are a number of lighter bourbons out there, such as Maker’s Mark, which are “not going to be in your face with high spice or high alcohol content.” Finally, with a little bit of citrus and ice, bourbon makes a great base for a number of refreshing summer cocktails. Here are four of Hurwitz’s favorites. (WTOP/Rachel Nania)

