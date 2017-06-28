502

Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police: VRE…

Fairfax Co. police: VRE train hits, kills 13-year-old girl

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens June 28, 2017 9:00 pm 06/28/2017 09:00pm
3 Shares
A 13-year-old girl walking on the bridge at Bull Run between Clifton and Manassas was struck and killed by a VRE train Wednesday afternoon. (Chopper4/NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police say a 13-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a Virginia Railway Express train on its Manassas Line Wednesday afternoon.

The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was hit by a VRE train between mile marker 28 and 29 near Clifton, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m. The girl had been hiking with family, police said, including a 13-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man.

The teens were walking on the bridge at Bull Run between Clifton and Manassas. When a train approached, the boy was able to get out of the way but the girl was hit, according to police.

Police say she was a student at Lake Braddock Secondary School.

Service on the Manassas Line is only going as far as the Burke Center station, where bus service will pick up.

Metro will also accept VRE passes. VRE is warning riders to expect delays while the investigation continues through the evening.

The VRE incident happened less than a day after two CSX workers were fatally struck by an Amtrak train just north of Union Station. The fatal collision on Tuesday night led to suspended service, delays and disruptions on both the Amtrak and MARC lines into Wednesday morning.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The headline and the story have been updated to reflect the most current information about this incident. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News Manassas Line manassas park person hit by VRE train Virginia virginia railway express vre
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police: VRE…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fairfax County, VA News