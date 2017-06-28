Fairfax Co. police: VRE train hits, kills 13-year-old girl

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police say a 13-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a Virginia Railway Express train on its Manassas Line Wednesday afternoon.

The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was hit by a VRE train between mile marker 28 and 29 near Clifton, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m. The girl had been hiking with family, police said, including a 13-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man.

The teens were walking on the bridge at Bull Run between Clifton and Manassas. When a train approached, the boy was able to get out of the way but the girl was hit, according to police.

Police say she was a student at Lake Braddock Secondary School.

Service on the Manassas Line is only going as far as the Burke Center station, where bus service will pick up.

Metro will also accept VRE passes. VRE is warning riders to expect delays while the investigation continues through the evening.

The VRE incident happened less than a day after two CSX workers were fatally struck by an Amtrak train just north of Union Station. The fatal collision on Tuesday night led to suspended service, delays and disruptions on both the Amtrak and MARC lines into Wednesday morning.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The headline and the story have been updated to reflect the most current information about this incident.

