WASHINGTON — Two pedestrians died after an Amtrak train struck them just north of D.C.’s Union Station just before midnight Tuesday.

Amtrak said its trains will not be able to operate for the start of the Wednesday morning rush-hours between D.C. and Philadelphia because the tracks are closed as police investigate.

There are some cancellations along the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak said customers should use Amtrak.com or mobile apps to check the status of their trains.

MARC’s Penn Line service is suspended.

Commuters who use MARC’s Camden Line trains should expect disruptions and possibly delays.

According to the Maryland Transit Administration:

” Southbound Camden Line trains will terminate at Greenbelt station for passengers to use Washington Metro Green Line into D.C. Northbound passenger will only have service from Greenbelt to points north.”

The Metro option is open for all Penn and Camden Line passengers.

In addition to the two people who died, D.C. Fire and EMS, D.C. Fire also tells WTOP a railroad employee was taken to the hospital.

Amtrak said the two people appeared to be trespassing when struck along the tracks off New York Avenue in Northeast.

