Cotton stalks attached to confederate flags found at AU

WASHINGTON — Racist symbols were found posted on bulletin boards throughout American University’s campus on Tuesday night.

Ten Confederate flag posters, each with a stalk of cotton attached, were found in three locations on campus. A statement from AU’s vice president of campus life, Fanta Aw, said campus police are investigating the incident.

The racist symbols were posted the same night a presentation introducing AU’s Antiracist Research and Policy Center occurred. The presentation was headed by Ibram X. Kendi, a new professor of history and international relations at AU, who discussed his vision for the center.

Images of the Confederate flag posters were displayed in Black Print, a student news source created by the AU Association of Black Journalists.

Racist signs hung on campus @AmericanU. This fear tactic will not stop antiracists on campus. We are strong and we are together #antiracism pic.twitter.com/EQRjDllcmp — Michael T. Barry Jr. (@MTBarryJr) September 27, 2017

This incident is the most recent in a string of racist symbols found on campus. In May 2017, bananas were found hanging from rope tied in the shape of nooses in three locations on the campus in northwest D.C. .

Hours after his presentation, Kendi tweeted words of encouragement to A.U. students.

10 confederate posters w/cotton were hung tonight @AmericanU. Here is my note to our students. pic.twitter.com/XTxW9kILln — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 27, 2017

American University isn’t the only school grappling with racist incidents and hate crimes. In August, students from the University of Maryland told WTOP about fears for their safety following the fatal stabbing of Richard Collins III, a Bowie State University student near a bus stop.

Just a week after a white nationalist rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, University of Virginia students began moving back into their dorms. The racial tension has led administrators at some colleges to rethink safety procedures.

Last night’s incident at American will not interfere with the establishment of the anti-racist research center, Aw said in a statement.

“AU is committed to the vision of the Center and Dr. Kendi’s work, and we will not be deterred by this cowardly attempt at intimidation,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call campus Public Safety at 202-885-2527.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.