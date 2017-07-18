501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » 2 firefighters injured, 8…

2 firefighters injured, 8 displaced in Adams Morgan rowhouse fire

By Hanna Choi July 18, 2017 9:10 am 07/18/2017 09:10am
Share

A fire in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. left two firefighters injured and eight residents displaced. See photos and video.

WASHINGTON — Two firefighters were hurt and eight residents displaced from their homes after two rowhouses in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. caught fire early Tuesday.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a two-alarm fire on the 200 block of Morgan Street NW. About 100 firefighters and 20 units were called to the scene, officials said.

“When we arrived, we found a very serious fire already in progress — two homes were well-involved in the fire,” D.C. Fire’s Vito Maggiolo said. “We were able to attack the fire via the interior with an aggressive interior attack.”

The fire struck the second floor, attic and rear porches of the two rowhouses, officials said.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent homes.

Maggiolo said no one civilians were injured.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

Below is a map of the area of the fire.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
adams morgan fire hanna choi Latest News Local News northwest dc rowhouse fire Washington, DC News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Disc golf in DC area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Today in History: July 18
Celebrity birthdays July 16-22
WTOP Summer Playlist
Mexican recipes
Watermelon recipes for summer
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
4 best nutrients for a healthy brain
6 ways you’re wasting up to $1,000 per year
Summer Binge Guide
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC