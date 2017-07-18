2 firefighters injured, 8 displaced in Adams Morgan rowhouse fire

A fire in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. left two firefighters injured and eight residents displaced. See photos and video.

See video of the fire in the 200 block of Morgan Street NW. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Morgan St update: heavy fire rear porches of 2 houses and in interior. pic.twitter.com/85EKGV5ypv

WASHINGTON — Two firefighters were hurt and eight residents displaced from their homes after two rowhouses in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. caught fire early Tuesday.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a two-alarm fire on the 200 block of Morgan Street NW. About 100 firefighters and 20 units were called to the scene, officials said.

“When we arrived, we found a very serious fire already in progress — two homes were well-involved in the fire,” D.C. Fire’s Vito Maggiolo said. “We were able to attack the fire via the interior with an aggressive interior attack.”

The fire struck the second floor, attic and rear porches of the two rowhouses, officials said.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent homes.

Maggiolo said no one civilians were injured.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

Morgan St fire under control. Extensive overhaul. 2nd FF tx non life threatening injs. We are rehabbing members after intensive battle. pic.twitter.com/Z01BUknYFU — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 18, 2017

Below is a map of the area of the fire.

