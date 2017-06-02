WASHINGTON — A day after flyers were found in D.C. warning residents against helping people illegally living in the U.S., the District’s congressional delegate is asking the FBI to look into them.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton released her letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe stating that whoever created and posted the flyers could be in violation of several federal laws, such as those pertaining to falsely acting under the authority of a U.S. department and using the seal of the United States in a fraudulent manner.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reaffirmed the city’s sanctuary status and asked those who see these flyers to tear them down, tweeting, “Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents.” She asked D.C. police to remove them.

The flyers, designed to appear as though they were from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, appeared in D.C. neighborhoods Thursday morning. The flyer has the seal of the Department of Homeland Security, and it lists sections of federal immigration law regarding harboring, aiding and abetting such people, as well as penalties.

If you see these flyers in your neighborhood, please know they’re not legit! Tear them down & toss them out! pic.twitter.com/lqszmRlGjj — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) June 1, 2017

