DC mayor asks police to remove fake ICE flyers

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is reaffirming the city’s sanctuary city status after fake U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posters were discovered in the District.

Walking to work and school, neighbors in Southwest noticed blue and white flyers posted on

telephone polls that look like official notices from the immigration agency.

The fliers detail the offenses related to the “harboring encouraging aiding or abetting of illegal aliens.”

In response, Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted: “Tear it down. DC Is a sanctuary city. Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents. We wont stand for it.”

The mayor asked D.C. police officers to remove the fake flyers.

And a reminder that we respect all DC residents no matter their immigration status. Washington, DC remains a sanctuary city. #DCvalues [3/3] — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 1, 2017

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.