DC mayor asks police to remove fake ICE flyers

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP June 1, 2017 2:53 pm 06/01/2017 02:53pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is reaffirming the city’s sanctuary city status after fake U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posters were discovered in the District.

Walking to work and school, neighbors in Southwest noticed blue and white flyers posted on

Twitter user @BalcansBohemia posted a photo of the flyer Thursday morning at 7th and G streets, SW. Click to expand. (Courtesy of the user)

telephone polls that look like official notices from the immigration agency.

The fliers detail the offenses related to the “harboring encouraging aiding or abetting of illegal aliens.”

In response, Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted: “Tear it down. DC Is a sanctuary city. Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents. We wont stand for it.”

The mayor asked D.C. police officers to remove the fake flyers.

 

Topics:
Latest News Local News Mayor Muriel Bowser Washington, DC News
