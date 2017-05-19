Police seek gunman after shooting at Metro station parking area

WASHINGTON — A man was shot in the parking area of the Brookland Metro Station Friday afternoon, and police are searching for the suspect.

D.C. police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the parking lot area of the Metro station located in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue in Northeast. One man suffered a graze wound to his ear in the incident, police said.

Emergency crews transported the man to an area hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium complexion, according to Metro Transit Police. He was wearing a white shirt and a black baseball cap at the time of the incident and was possibly driving a silver Honda Accord or Toyota Camry.

The station remained open following the shooting, but Metro closed the Kiss and Ride area. The shooting did not impact rail or bus service.

Below is a map of the location near the shooting:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.