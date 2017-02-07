11:03 am, February 8, 2017
Police seek to ID 2 in Inauguration Day protest video

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:55 pm 02/07/2017 01:55pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities are asking for help identifying two people caught on video damaging vehicles amid Inauguration Day protests, including a limousine that went up in flames.

Police in Washington and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a statement Monday that one person threw a lit flare through a vehicle’s broken window, causing a fire. A second threw something at another vehicle, causing damage.

Police released video of two people in black with only their eyes showing. One throws a flare into a limo.

Driver Luis Villarroel tells The Associated Press someone threw a flare inside the limo, but he stamped out the flame. After he left, he got photos of the limo on fire. It’s not clear whether the flare in the video started that fire.

DC limo fire inauguration day Inauguration Day limo fire Inauguration Day protests
