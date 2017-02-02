IRS attorney charged in meth conspiracy

WASHINGTON — An Internal Revenue Service attorney has been charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jack Vitayanon, 41, lives in Washington, but was charged in the Eastern District of New York for his alleged role in a ring that included participants in Long Island and Arizona. He was arrested Wednesday in D.C.

Charging documents unsealed after his arrest say Vitayanon communicated through text messages and the internet as he allegedly prepared and sent methamphetamine through FedEx to his partners and requested money be deposited into several bank accounts.

Accordiing to prosecutors, a confidential source recorded video chats with Vitayanon as he appeared to be smoking meth from a glass pipe.

The Treasury Department confirmed to prosecutors that Vitayanon was an employee.

“A federal attorney working for the IRS’s’ Office of Professional Responsibility broke bad and supplemented his income by selling distribution quantities of methamphetamine,” said Robert Capers, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a statement.

