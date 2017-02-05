Bedbug-infested elementary school temporarily relocates

WASHINGTON — Students of an elementary school in Southeast will have to attend class another public school campus this week because of an a bedbug and rodent infestation at their home school.

D.C public schools spokeswoman Michelle Lerner said Sunday that Savoy Elementary School would hold class on the campus of Ferebee Hope Elementary School starting on Wednesday.

School officials did not say long Savoy would be off-limits to students.

D.C. public schools announced Friday that Savoy would be closed Monday and Tuesday for a “thorough cleaning” due to “the recent threat of pests and bed bugs.” In a letter sent to parents Friday, Chancellor Antwan Wilson said all rugs, cots, blankets and pillows at the school would be replaced. The school would then be inspected by the health department.

Ferebee Hope Elementary School is located at 3999 Eight St. Southeast. School officials said that due to the distance from Savoy, which is at 2400 Shannon Place Southeast, DCPS would be providing transportation.

Further details about transportation were expected by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

DCPS said it would continue to provide meals for students on Monday and Tuesday, at Barry Farm Recreation Center, which is located at 1230 Sumner Road Southeast.

Lerner indicated on Friday that it could take several weeks before students return to their home school. She declined to provide further details when reached by WTOP Sunday.

Parents were informed about the latest change on the school’s Facebook page and by phone Sunday.

