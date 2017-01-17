11:12 pm, January 17, 2017
Man tries to light self on fire outside DC Trump hotel

By Abigail Constantino January 17, 2017 10:59 pm
WASHINGTON — A man ended up at the hospital Tuesday after he tried to light himself on fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Northwest D.C.

Hotel employees called the police and D.C. Fire responded to a call of a man trying to set himself on fire around 9:30 p.m.

NBC Washington reports that the man is from California and is protesting the election of Donald Trump.

In a video the man can be heard saying he tried to light himself on fire as an act of protest.

The man was taken to the hospital with burns. He is expected to be OK.

 WTOP’s Liz Anderson and Keara Dowd contributed to this report.

 

Topics:
anti-Trump protests donald trump inauguration Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Local News protest Trump International Hotel Washington, DC News
Washington, DC News