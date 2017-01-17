Man tries to light self on fire outside DC Trump hotel

WASHINGTON — A man ended up at the hospital Tuesday after he tried to light himself on fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Northwest D.C.

Hotel employees called the police and D.C. Fire responded to a call of a man trying to set himself on fire around 9:30 p.m.

NBC Washington reports that the man is from California and is protesting the election of Donald Trump.

In a video the man can be heard saying he tried to light himself on fire as an act of protest.

#BREAKING: Man lights fire near #TrumpInternationalHotel. Employees call police. Man told me he’s from CA & protesting #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/noUwttKRL5 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017

The man was taken to the hospital with burns. He is expected to be OK.

WTOP’s Liz Anderson and Keara Dowd contributed to this report.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.