1:54 pm, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily White House press briefing.
BREAKING NEWS National Zoo says a bobcat has escaped from its enclosure.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Bobcat missing from National…

Bobcat missing from National Zoo enclosure

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens January 30, 2017 1:43 pm 01/30/2017 01:43pm
Share
A National Zoo bobcat has escaped from her enclosure, the zoo announced Monday. (Courtesy Barbara Statas, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

WASHINGTON — A National Zoo bobcat has escaped from her enclosure, the zoo announced Monday.

A 25-pound female bobcat named Ollie went missing Monday morning. The bobcat was last counted by zoo keepers at 7:30 a.m. Monday, but around 10:40 a.m., Ollie didn’t respond for the morning feeding.

Zoo staffers conducted an immediate search and have not located the 7-year-old bobcat.

The staff is working to attract Ollie back to her enclosure and believe she may return to her familiar grounds for food and shelter. The bobcat exhibit is closed until Ollie is found, the zoo said.

If you see the bobcat, do not approach it and call 202-633-7362.

“There is no imminent danger to Zoo guests or general public. Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans,” the zoo said in a news release.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bobcat missing from National Zoo Latest News Local News missing bobcat national zoo Ollie Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Bobcat missing from National…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News