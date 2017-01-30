Bobcat missing from National Zoo enclosure

WASHINGTON — A National Zoo bobcat has escaped from her enclosure, the zoo announced Monday.

A 25-pound female bobcat named Ollie went missing Monday morning. The bobcat was last counted by zoo keepers at 7:30 a.m. Monday, but around 10:40 a.m., Ollie didn’t respond for the morning feeding.

Zoo staffers conducted an immediate search and have not located the 7-year-old bobcat.

The staff is working to attract Ollie back to her enclosure and believe she may return to her familiar grounds for food and shelter. The bobcat exhibit is closed until Ollie is found, the zoo said.

If you see the bobcat, do not approach it and call 202-633-7362.

“There is no imminent danger to Zoo guests or general public. Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans,” the zoo said in a news release.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.