Fatal morning Beltway crash blocks all lanes on Inner Loop

A serious crash early Monday morning on the Beltway has blocked all lanes on the Inner Loop near Van Dorn Street.

Police on the scene of a serious Monday morning crash on the Inner Loop in Alexandria, Virginia. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WASHINGTON — The Monday morning commute has been snarled by a fatal crash on the Capital Beltway that is blocking all lanes on the Inner Loop near Van Dorn Street in Alexandria, Virginia.

Two vehicles were involved, according to Virginia State Police.

Fairfax County Fire told WTOP that one person is dead.

Avoid southbound I-95 if possible. Traffic is jammed from Oxon Hill to Springfield.

Authorities have established a small detour onto Eisenhower Avenue and are unsure how long the closure will last.

Do not use the through lanes beyond St. Barnabas Road or you will be stuck for a long time.

The incident occurred around 4:55 a.m., just before Exit 173.

Traffic on the Outer Loop is unaffected.

Some drivers have been sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic for well over an hour.

Monday’s crash happened close to the scene where a local high school coach was killed when a box truck struck a pickup and a pedestrian over the weekend.

A map of the affected area:

