502

Transportation News

Home » Traffic » Transportation News » Fatal morning Beltway crash…

Fatal morning Beltway crash blocks all lanes on Inner Loop

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP June 26, 2017 6:40 am 06/26/2017 06:40am
Share

A serious crash early Monday morning on the Beltway has blocked all lanes on the Inner Loop near Van Dorn Street.

WASHINGTON — The Monday morning commute has been snarled by a fatal crash on the Capital Beltway that is blocking all lanes on the Inner Loop near Van Dorn Street in Alexandria, Virginia.

Related Stories

Two vehicles were involved, according to Virginia State Police.

Fairfax County Fire told WTOP that one person is dead.

Avoid southbound I-95 if possible. Traffic is jammed from Oxon Hill to Springfield.

Authorities have established a small detour onto Eisenhower Avenue and are unsure how long the closure will last.

Do not use the through lanes beyond St. Barnabas Road or you will be stuck for a long time.

The incident occurred around 4:55 a.m., just before Exit 173.

Traffic on the Outer Loop is unaffected.

Some drivers have been sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic for well over an hour.

Monday’s crash happened close to the scene where a local high school coach was killed when a box truck struck a pickup and a pedestrian over the weekend.

Get the latest traffic news on WTOP’s Traffic Blog.

Listen to WTOP’s most recent traffic report.

Sign up for breaking news alerts on WTOP.com.

A map of the affected area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
beltway crash Fairfax County, VA News inner loop Local News Traffic Transportation News Van Dorn Street Virginia Will Vitka
Home » Traffic » Transportation News » Fatal morning Beltway crash…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 BET Awards
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Today in History: June 26
Celebrity birthdays June 25-July 1
What to do about summer allergies
Prince William through the years
45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes
Awesome Con 2017
7 summer home improvements
2017 Celebrity Deaths
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Summer outdoor living renovations
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC